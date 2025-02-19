Manipur: Security forces crack down on insurgent networks, arrest 4 militants

In a series of well-coordinated counter-insurgency operations, security forces in Manipur ly arrested four militants affiliated with various banned insurgent outfits across Bishnupur, Imphal West, and Imphal East districts.

A joint operation led to the arrest of a People’s Liberation Army (PLA) cadre, identified as Thokchom Ajit Singh alias Nanao (40), from the Leimaram Canal area under Nambol Police Station in Bishnupur district.

Advertisement

A mobile phone with a Jio SIM card was seized from his possession, indicating possible ongoing communication with other insurgents.

Advertisement

Security personnel also detained two active members of the banned outfit PREPAK (PRO) in separate incidents.

Waikhom Ibungo Meitei alias Mangal (26), an active member of the banned outfit Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA), was apprehended from Hatta Golapati near Public Hospital under Porompat Police Station in Imphal East district.

Meitei was reportedly involved in extorting money from government officials, educational institutions, and civilians. Security forces recovered two mobile phones and a two-wheeler from his possession.

Manipur has long been plagued by insurgency, with multiple armed groups operating under various ideological and ethnic banners.

These groups often resort to extortion, kidnappings, and targeted attacks to fund their activities. In recent years, the security apparatus has intensified operations against insurgent groups, leading to a series of arrests and encounters.

Insurgent outfits like PLA, PREPAK (PRO), and RPF/PLA have been active in the region for decades, advocating for Manipur’s secession from India.

While some factions have entered peace talks with the government, hardline elements continue their activities, particularly in extortion and illicit arms trade.