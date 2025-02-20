Powergrid hands over equipment to Bankura Sammilani Medical College

Powergrid Medinipur Jeerat Transmission Ltd (PMJTL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Powergrid) as a responsible corporate citizen has taken a significant step towards public health by signing an MoU with the Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital, Bankura to instal various medical equipments in the hospital under Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative of PMJTL.

The project, estimated at Rs 1.88 crore, will significantly enhance the hospital’s ability to deliver critical healthcare services, underscoring PMJTL’s commitment to improving the public healthcare system especially for the people from vulnerable backgrounds.

The MoU was formally signed by Prashant Kumar, general manager (HR), Powergrid and Dr Arpan Kumar Goswami, MSVP, Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital, Bankura. The event was also graced by Dr Panchanan Kundu, principal, Bankura Sammilani Medical College.

PMJTL’s CSR initiatives continue to demonstrate commitment to uplifting public health infrastructure, supporting government hospitals, and ensuring better healthcare accessibility for all.