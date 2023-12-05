3-member family from B’desh apprehended

Acting on a tip off, the 06 Battalion Border Security Force (BSF) of the Border Outpost Karan in Coochbehar district, managed to apprehend three Bangladeshi national last mid night.

According to BSF sources, five persons were entering into Indian Territory from Bangladesh in an unfenced area of Indo- Bangladesh border. Two of them managed to flee the area and returned to Bangladesh area. Three Bangladeshis have been identified as Md Taslim (21), Tajgara Khatun (25), wife of Md Tarikul and her son Tamin. They are residents of village Chikan Mati, Post Office Rani Sankail, DistrictThakurgaon in Bangladesh.

Apprehended Bangladeshi Nationals revealed that, they entered into India illegally through the unfenced area by taking advantage of darkness, bamboo grooves, tea garden and foggy weather, a senior BSF officer said. During interrogation Md Taslim revealed that he had earlier visited India in the year 2016 through Hilli border and stayed for approximately 6 years in India and was working as a cook at Panipat, Haryana.

Taslim had returned to Bangladesh in 2022. He also disclosed that he along with his sister and his nephew entered India with the assistance of Bangladeshi and Indian touts. According to the BSF, he paid Bangladeshi Taka 30,000 to a Bangladeshi tout as advance for crossing the border and for providing transportation up to Kishanganj.

Their plan was to leave for Delhi from Kishanganj in Bihar by train so that they can go to Panipat, Haryana. Bangladeshi woman entered illegally into India for livelihood, the BSF said. Three apprehended Bangladeshis were handed over to Kuchlibari police station today.