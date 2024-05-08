25 Shey Baishakh: Celebrating birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore

This day, 25 Shey Baishakh commemorates the ever-present birth anniversary of the Bengali luminary, Rabindranath Tagore, a novelist, poet, writer, and philosopher. Among Bengalis, it’s rare to find someone who hasn’t delved into Tagore’s works or been moved by his music, which resonates with every human emotion and mood.

Marked with unparalleled enthusiasm, 25 Shey Baishakh honors his birthday. Born on the 25th day of the Bengali calendar in the month of Baisakh, Tagore consistently celebrated his birthday on this day, though its alignment with the Gregorian calendar varies each year. This year, it falls on May 8th, but it can range between May 8th and 9th in different years.

From his novels to his plays and songs, Tagore’s creations have touched every facet of the human psyche. For Bengalis, the presence of ‘Rabindrasangeet’ (Tagore’s songs) is indispensable.

Growing up, Bengalis are immersed in his songs, encounter his literature in school syllabi, and more. These festivities showcase a cultural heritage that every Bengali holds dear. Beyond literature, Tagore occupies a paramount position in the artistic landscape as well.

Throughout alleys and ‘paras’ (neighborhoods) in West Bengal, you’ll witness ‘Prabhat ferry’ (morning processions) where people pay homage to the Nobel laureate by singing his songs, dancing to Rabindra Sangeet tunes, and staging plays he authored. Various communities and organizations also mark the day by organizing blood donation camps, offering free checkups, and assisting the underprivileged.

Shantiniketan, deeply intertwined with Tagore’s legacy, was founded by him as a residential school and an artistic hub where students could learn amidst nature’s embrace. On this day, Shantiniketan becomes a pilgrimage site not only for Bengalis but also for people across India and abroad. The day kicks off with recitals and programs involving teachers, students, and residents alike.