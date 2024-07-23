Celebrating 101st birth anniversary of legendary singer Mukesh

Legendary singer Mukesh is one of the most cherished singers of the Indian film industry who has given some of the most evergreen songs.

Born on 22nd July 1923 in Delhi as Mukesh Chand Mathur, he went on to become one of the most popular singers of Indian cinema’s golden era alongside Kishore Kumar and Mohammad Rafi.

His list of evergreen hits is endless, some of the most popular among them being ‘Mera joota hai Japani’, ‘Jeena yahan marna yahaan’, “ Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe”, “Ek Pyar Ka Naghma Hai”, “Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaye” and many more.

Mukesh’s singing talent was first noticed by his distant relative and actor, Motilal, when he was performing at his sister’s wedding. Later Motilal brought him along to Bombay and got him trained under Pandit Jaganath Prasad.

In his initial days, he tried his hand at acting in the film “ Nirdosh” (1942), but it didn’t receive much appreciation. His first success came from the song “Dil Jalta Hai To Jalne De” from the film “Pahali Nazar” (1945) which was picturized on Motilal.

Later, he went on to sing for many acclaimed actors like Manoj Kumar, Feroz Khan, Sunil Dutt, and Dilip Kumar but his most famous partnership was with the legendary actor, Raj Kapoor. On Mukesh’s death , Raj Kapoor was so disheartened that he said, “I have lost my voice .”

He won many awards for his magical voice including National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the song “Kai Baar Yuhi Dekha Hai” from the film “Rajnigandha” in 1974.

He passed away due to a sudden heart attack on 27 August 1976 while on a concert tour in the USA. After his death, his many recorded songs were released for various films. His last song was “Chanchal sheetal nirmal komal “ for the film “Satyam Shivam Sundaram”.

He left behind him an unforgettable legacy and an indelible mark on the hearts of music lovers. He will be always remembered for his melodious voice which perfectly captured the feeling of love and longing.