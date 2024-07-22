BJP govt at Centre can topple at any time: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president and MP Akhikesh Yadav said the BJP government at the Centre can topple at any moment. Addressing the 21 July Martyrs’ Day rally at Esplanade, Mr Yadav who flew to Kolkata along with Mr Kironmoy Nanda, SP general secretary and other party leaders said: “The Centre is playing communal card every where to win election. But people have rejected them.

SP will wholeheartedly back Trinamul Congress.” Mamata Banerjee who met Mr Yadav during her recent visit to Mumbai thanked the Samajwadi Party president for accepting the invitation. Mr Yadav along with party leaders went to Miss Banerjee’s Kalighat residence from the airport and they came to the venue of the meeting together. Mr Yadav said during the 2021 Assembly election the people in Uttar Pradesh had seen how Miss Banerjee had led the campaign with a broken leg. “It is an example to all of us. She has not forgotten those who had laid down their lives in 1993. This is remarkable and a party that has such a sympathetic leader is bound to leave a deep mark in politics.” Coming down heavily on the BJP, he said: “The party has lost the confidence of the people. They are some how managing to stay at the Centre by the strength of the (Central investigative) agencies.” Mr Yadav said the BJP does not have a great person like Rabindranath Tagore or Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and “hire them to win election.

Before election they will talk about Tagore or Netaji but will not say a word after the poll is over.” He alleged that the government at the Centre is always conspiring to engineer communal violence and divide the country. “No political party has ever played such divisive politics. They may be successful for the time being but ultimately they will be ousted by the people of the country,” he said. He said the BJP always plays negative politics and try to vitiate the mind of the people. “But in the not too distant futre people will keep faith in positive politics and we will work together to save the Constitution.” Mr Yadav was greeted by Abhishek Banerjee who put an uttariyo around his neck. Miss Banerjee also introduced him to various Trinamul Congress party leaders

Advertisement