Times Bollywood brought Rabindranath Tagore’s tales alive on screen

Rabindranath Tagore’s literary works have left a profound impact on Indian cinema and several renowned filmmakers have been inspired by his writings. On the occasion of Tagore’s death anniversary on August 7, here is a list of iconic film adaptations of his works that you should not miss.

Pather Panchali

Based on Tagore’s short story ‘Aparajito,’ ‘Pather Panchali’ is the first instalment of Satyajit Ray’s acclaimed Apu Trilogy. The movie beautifully captures the life of a young boy named Apu and his family in rural Bengal, portraying themes of innocence, struggle, and hope.

Charulata

Another masterpiece by Satyajit Ray, ‘Charulata’ is based on Tagore’s novella ‘Nastanirh’ (The Broken Nest). The film revolves around the lonely and intellectually curious Charulata, her unfulfilled desires, and her relationship with her husband’s cousin.

Ghare Baire

Satyajit Ray’s adaptation of Tagore’s novel ‘Ghare Baire’ is a compelling exploration of nationalism, love, and political awakening. The film is set during the Swadeshi movement in India and revolves around the love triangle between Bimala, Nikhilesh, and Sandip.

Kabuliwala

This iconic adaptation of Tagore’s short story ‘Kabuliwala’, directed by Hemen Gupta tells the heartwarming story of a bond between a young girl and a Kabuliwala (a vendor from Afghanistan) in Kolkata.

Chokher Bali

Directed by Rituparno Ghosh and based on Tagore’s novel ‘Chokher Bali,’ this film explores complex relationships and emotions in the lives of its central characters. The story delves into themes of love, desire, and betrayal, making it a captivating cinematic experience.