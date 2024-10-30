200+ CPM, BJP supporters join TMC

Barely few days before the upcoming Taldangra Assembly bypolls in Bankura district, about two hundred CPM and BJP supporters joined the Trinamul Congress today.

In presence of Bankura MP Arup Chakraborty, 200-odd supporters of Simlapal area have joined the party during a Bijoya Sammilani programme of the TMC, further strengthening the party before the upcoming polls.

High school teacher Falguni Singha is the TMC candidate for the Taldangra Assembly by-elections. The seat became vacant after the sitting MLA Arup Chakraborty quit after winning the Lok Sabha polls.

Despite its organisational weakness in Bankura district, TMC is very strong in the Taldangra Assembly segment.

Ananya Roy Chakraborty, the BJP candidate is also a former TMC leader and has joined the saffron brigade after failing to get a ticket in 2021 polls.

“The BJP failed to get any leader from Taldangra and has imported a leader from Bankura and that too, a former TMC leader. Many supporters of BJP and the CPM are annoyed with the fact that the ticket is given to an outsider and not an original party leader and that’s why so many people are joining the opposition parties to TMC almost every day,” said Arup Chakraborty.

Arup Chakraborty has further claimed that the TMC candidate is now fighting to increase her margin of lead. He said that the party is focusing on small meetings and street corners and urged the party’s local leadership to highlight the various and popular social benefit schemes undertaken by the Mamata Banerjee government.