2 more nabbed in connection with RKM property case

Siliguri Police arrested two more persons in connection with grabbing the property of the Ramakrishna Mission.

They were produced before the court today. The police got the names of more persons, following interrogation of five persons, who were arrested three days ago. But the police have not yet arrested Pradip Roy, named in the FIR, lodged by the secretary Ramakrishna Mission in Jalpaiguri Swami Shivapremananda.

Roy is still absconding, police said.

However, following instruction from chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Siliguri mayor Goutam Deb yesterday visited the building named Sewak House, met Swami Shivapremananda and gave him mutation papers from Siliguri Municipal Corporation and other papers, including holding tax receipts after thorough investigation conducted by the police.

Significantly, the police registered another case against the Ramkrishna Mission following a complaint of one Pradip Roy, who claimed its ownership. Sources said Mr Roy was the mastermind behind the property grabbing case. But the police after investigation and examination of papers came to a conclusion that Roy was not the rightful owner of the property.

The Ramakrishna Mission authorities finally proved that the late Sunil Kumar Roy of Siliguri donated his property, the land measuring 1.59 acre with two storied building, named Sewak House, located under Ward 42 on the Sevoke Road, Siliguri to Ramakrishna Mission at Belur Math through a Registered Deed of Trust.

The police, who locked the main gate of the property for investigation, finally unlocked it and handed the building to Ramakrishna Mission on Thursday so that it can begin philanthropic activities from there.

Notably, a group of armed men attacked the security staff and kidnapped a total of seven persons including cook, carpenter and mason, who were inside the building at around 3.30 a.m. on 18 May.

Bangio Sanyashi Samaj took out a rally named Sant Swabhiman Yatra in Siliguri yesterday and criticised Ramakrishna Mission’s property grabbing case.