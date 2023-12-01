Administrative officials start preparing for CM Mamata Banerjee’s 7-day north Bengal visit

Administrative officials here have started preparing arrangements for chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s visit to north Bengal. Siliguri Police Commissioner C Sudhakar, Darjeeling DM, Dr Pritee Goyal and Siliguri Mayor Goutam Deb and other officials today visited Kanchenjunga Stadium to finalise a suitable venue for Chief Minister’s programme in Siliguri on 12 December.

Officials have visited two other places in Siliguri. Chief Minister’s Office will finalise one of them shortly, official sources said. Officials associated with Uttarkanya, a branch secretariat, have also started preparing arrangements properly, where she will stay and hold meetings with the officials. Official sources said that the CM Ms Banerjee will be arriving here on 6 December and will leave for Kurseong to attend a private programme.

C M will stay in North Bengal till 12 December and attend her last official programme in Siliguri and leave for Kolkata. Sources said CM Ms Banerjee will attend a marriage ceremony of her relative in Kurseong. A section of Hill people have been delighted after they have come to know that Chief Minister’s family member will marry a Nepali speaking girl, who is a doctor by profession. Family members and relatives of the girl have also started preparing to enjoy the marriage ceremony with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

According to an administrative officer, after attending the marriage ceremony, CM will attend three official programme in Alipurduar, at Banarhat in Jalpaiguri and in Siliguri. According to sources, apart from her private programme, CM may hold meetings in the Hills officially and politically for the preparation of Lok Sabha Elections