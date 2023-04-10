Nepali national in cop’s net for duping people

Police in Siliguri arrested a Nepalese citizen for allegedly duping people on Saturday. According to the police, a gang of criminals from Nepal had been found active at the Sikkim Nationalised Transport (SNT) bus terminus and the Siliguri Junction in cheating people for quite some time now.

According to police officers, a family from Nepal had been cheated by the same gang in the town on Friday.

“They had convinced them about exchanging their gold jewellery with cash as they were having problems going to Nepal with a huge amount of cash. The victims later found that the bundle, supposed to be cash covered by a cloth, was nothing but paper, resembling the shape of currency,” they said. Acting on a complaint, the Pradhannagar police station swung into action and arrested one accused, Shambu Bhandari, of Palanchowk district in Nepal, and took him in custody. Articles, including cash and gold jewellery, were recovered from his possession, it is learnt. “We have started an investigation and steps are being taken to nab the other members of the gang,” a police officer said.