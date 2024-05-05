2 Burdwan villages call for poll boycott

Over the basic demands of better roads, drinking water and bridges, two villages in East Burdwan have threatened to go on mass boycott of Lok Sabha election this year.

Debnagore village, under Merhtala panchayat in Kalna’s Purbasthali block has declared a poll boycott. The village has just 370 voters. The area falls under the Bardhaman Purba Lok Sabha constituency. The residents have demanded a permanent road linking Debnagore and Merhtalla, a 3 km district, which the locals complained that despite several appeals, the state authorities remained indifferent.

Kankora, a small hamlet inhabited by tribal residents also has given a call for a boycott of the polls. It falls under the Ausgram block of East Burdwan within the Bolpur Lok Sabha seat. The village reels under severe drinking water crisis during the hot summer days. The village has 430 voters. The local BDO, Ausgram- II came to know about the recent call for a poll boycott. He said that the matter is being looked into.

