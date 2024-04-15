Election Commission transfers all remaining CAPF companies in Purulia for poll duty in north Bengal

The Election Commission has shifted all the four companies of central para millitary forces (CAPF) engaged in patrolling in Purulia to Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri for Lok Sabha electn duty for the first phase of elections on 19 April this month. Ten companies of central para millitary forces were posted in the various camps of Junglemahal in Purulia distruct to combat any Maoist activities in the region.

But as there has been no such major activity in recent times and the present situation is peaceful, th Election Comission (EC) had already transferred seven companies of central forces from Purulia district to other states for election duty. However, one more company had been brought to Purulia from Assam, thus taking the total CAPF strength in the district to four companies till yesterday.

These four companies have been guarding the camps in the Maoist-affected belts and also doing route marchs in sensitive areas. However, with the withdrwal of all the four conmpanies of central forces for election duty in North Bengal by the Election Commission, the state police has been entrusted with security activities in the Junglemahal areas. Since yesterday the central para millitary forces have started moving to North Bengal in buses and other vehicles by road.

These four companies of paramilitary forces had been deployed in Bandawan, Balarampur, Baghmundi and in Raghunathpur areas of Purulia district till yesterday. An officer of Purulia district police confirmed that the central forces have left for North Bengal for taking part in the first phase of polls in three districts on 19 April. It is still not clear whether they will return immediately after the first phase elections, he added. Since 29 February, these central para millitary personnel have been taking part in route marches in all the twenty-three police stations areas of Purulia district.