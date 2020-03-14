Amidst the nCoV scare sweeping the country, 13 cases of swine flu were reported in Bengal which includes two children with symptoms of fever, cough and cold and respiratory trouble.

The patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in Kolkata. Three of the swine-flu patients were admitted to a premier private hospital on EM Bypass.

“We are treating three swine flu patients. 10 outdoor patients also tested positive for swine flu in our hospital during the past one week,” a spokesperson of the private hospital said.

“We are tracking on the swine flu cases in the state. If any patient affected with the disease is detected, hospitals have been asked to report the matter to Swasthya Bhaban,” an official of the health department said.