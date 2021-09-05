11 schools to get state’s best schools award

Ram Krishna Mission Vidyapith, Purulia is amongst the 11 schools selected by the West Bengal government for Best Schools -2021 Award and will receive the award on Teachers’ Day tomorrow.

But no teacher and principal from the West Bengal unit of the CBSE has been selected for the CBSE Teachers and Principals Award 2021. Also, only one teacher of West Bengal, Hariswami Das, headmaster of Sovanagar High School in Malda has been selected for the prestigious National Teachers Award 2021 and will receive the award from President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi tomorrow.

On Teachers Day, a total of 44 teachers from India will get the National Teachers award, out of whom two teachers each have been selected from states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Assam, Sikkim, Odisha, Bihar, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Last year, two teachers from West Bengal ~ Kalimul Haque of Nepalipara Hindi High School in Burdwan West District and Misha Ghoshal, headmistress of Dhanapati Toto Memorial High School in Alipurduar district ~ had received the National Teachers Award in New Delhi.

Also, Sushil Kumar Sinha, Principal of Burnpur Riverside School in Burdwan West district received the CBSE Teachers and Principals Award in 2020. The selection of only one teacher from the state by the central government and the CBSE has raised a stir already.

The 11 schools from the state will receive the awards during functions held at the offices of the respective district magistrates. Ram Krishna Mission Vidyapith, Purulia has also received the Best School Award in 2018 from the state government. Set up in 1958, the institute also received the President’s award in 1993 for its outstanding contribution in the field of social activities.

The state higher education department also gives awards to outstanding teachers, the Shiksha Ratna awards, every year on Teachers Day.