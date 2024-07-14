1 held for agitation at Chinpai station

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested Sheikh Laden in connection with the passenger agitation and stone pelting incident at Chinpai station yesterday, under the Asansol division of Eastern Railway.

03579 Andal-Saithia MEMU was detained at Chinpai station from 3.01 pm to 3:50 pm on Friday due to passenger agitation, demanding a stoppage of the train between Dubrajpur and Chinpai for the Alam Baba Mazar mela. The situation was promptly addressed by the RPF and GRP, ensuring the safety and security of all passengers, allowing the train to resume its journey.

Following the incident, law enforcement has been actively pursuing further searches and arrests, with Sheikh Laden’s apprehension marking a significant step in ensuring accountability and safety for railway passengers.

