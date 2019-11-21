OCCASIONAL NOTE

In regard to the utbandi system of land tenure in Nadia, about which the British Indian Association has submitted a lengthy memorandum to the Bengal Government, it may be noted that there is more than one side to the case. The Association has pointed out the advantages which the cultivators obtain from the elasticity of the system, and these may be admitted. On the other hand, the article on the subject in the “Bengal District Gazetteer” shows certain disadvantages. Thus it is considered that the utbandi tenure deprives the tenant of any incentive to improve the land and at the same time encourages rack-renting. The system was the subject of an inquiry by the Bengal Government in 1900-1903, and the conclusion of the Lieutenant-Governor was that “the system, though theoretically unsound, is practically unobjectionable; it is of great antiquity; it has its champions; and no one contends that the need for change is acute.” Thus the British Indian Association might show some authority for the contention that the system should not be disturbed by Settlement operations. Utbandi means “assessed according to cultivation.” It is a local system which appears to have originated in Nadia and spread to neighbouring areas. The cultivator tills certain land the rent of which is calculated on the crop, but he acquires no occupancy right unless, as provided by the Bengal Tenancy Act, he tills the same land for twelve consecutive years.

CHILD WELFARE

DELHI, NOV 20

In connection with the forthcoming exhibition in maternity and infant welfare, to be held at Delhi, the following prizes are offered for public competition:- Two gold medals, offered by the Victoria Memorial Scholarship Fund, for a model lecture “How to conduct a confinement in a poor Indian house,” suitable for delivery to an audience of illiterate dais and for a model lecture on “How to improve the conditions of childbirth in India,” suitable for delivery to a lady audience. The writer should state what additions or alterations would be required if the audience were one of men. A gold medal is offered by the Association of Medical Women in India, for the best set of models to be used in connection with the teaching of midwifery. The models may be of the simplest material and should be such as will assist illiterate women to learn the subject practically.

RAILWAY FREIGHTS ON COAL

The following letter has been addressed by Railway Board to the Secretary of Bengal Chamber of Commerce:- I am directed to state that, in view of the heavy increase in working costs on railways, due to the abnormal rise in the price of materials, and a largely increased wages bill, railway administrations have had under consideration the question of enhancing freights in certain cases, where this can be done without injuriously affecting trade and industry. It is unanimously agreed amongst railways that the existing rates for coal from the Bengal coal-fields are distinctly low and can bear enhancement, and they accordingly propose to increase the freight charges for this commodity by approximately 5 per cent for long distances varying to 7 and half per cent for short lead traffic.

BRIDGE-HEAD PARTY FIRED ON

DELHI, NOV 20

On the 18th a bridge-head covering party at Thall was fired at from the hills on the right bank of the Kurram river. A column was immediately despatched from Thall and inflicted about forty casualties on the tribesmen, who were reported to be four hundred strong. Our casualties were two killed and sixteen wounded, all Indian ranks. The column was not fired at on its return journey to Thall. The absentees from the Tochi Waziri jirga which accepted our terms at Datta Khel on the 17th were a sub-section of the Madda Khels in the Kazha Valley, the Hussan Khel, and a small sub-section of the Madda Khels, both in the Kaitu Valley. As representatives of these sub-sections did not subsequently arrive their absence appears to have been intentional and they will be dealt with accordingly.

OFFENCES UNDER MARTIAL LAW

DELHI, NOV 20

It was intimated that, in accordance with the undertaking given by the Hon. Sir William Vincent in the Imperial Legislative Council on the 24th September, His Excellency the Governor-General had been pleased to order the release of 29 persons who had been sentenced by summary courts for offences against Martial Law Regulations which did not amount to serious offences under the ordinary law. Orders have now been issued for the release of five other persons whose cases fall within the same category, and to whom His Excellency the Governor-General has been pleased, therefore, to grant a free pardon.