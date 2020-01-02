OCCASIONAL NOTE

It would almost appear that Mr. Lloyd George is as reckless in his creation of new title-holders as his Government is alleged to be in the creation of paper currency. Seven K.C.B.’s, nineteen baronets and thirty-six knights bachelor seems a very large addition to the ranks of those entitled to the prefix “Sir,” and the number of baronets seems especially disproportionate. In these matters, however, Mr. Lloyd George has doubtless little or no fear of retribution before his eyes. The only people who are likely to resent such lavish creations are those who have already obtained titles and who naturally object to having them cheapened. And they are not yet numerous enough to turn the scale at a general election, though what may happen if Mr. Lloyd George continues to shower distinctions as he is now doing it is of course impossible to say. The least interesting of the higher honours is the earldom bestowed on Lord Midleton, (formerly Secretary of State for India) and the most interesting are the peerages conferred on Sir Albert Stanley and Sir George Riddell. The former is the gifted American railroad magnate who has presided over the Board of Trade during the past three years, and the latter, formerly Sir George Newnes’ lieutenant, is one of the few newspaper owners who have not turned against Mr. Lloyd George.

THE NEW BISHOP OF CHOTA NAGPUR

Canon Alex Wood was consecrated Bishop of Chota Nagpur, in St. Paul’s Cathedral, Ranchi. The Most Rev. the Metropolitan was assisted by the Bishops of Nagpur, Bombay, Lucknow, and Dornakal. The European and Indian clergy of the Diocese were almost all present, so that the procession of choir and clergy was a very long one. We have never had so many Bishops together in Ranchi Church as on this occasion. The Government being now in Patna, the European residents were not so fully represented as they would otherwise have been, but the choir was a strong one. The hymns chosen were such that they could be sung both in Hindi and English, and the words of presentation were spoken in English by the Bishops of Nagpur and Dornakal.

CONSTABLE STABS HEAD JAMADAR

Shortly after 1 o’clock on Friday a serious incident took place at the headquarters of the Calcutta Police Reserve Force, when constable Sukraj Sukul of the Reserve Force is said to have stabbed the Head Jamadar Tribhuban Singh. The injured man was removed to the Medical College Hospital, where he lies in a precarious condition. It is reported that the Head Jamadar and the constable had an altercation, and that the constable picked up a knife which was lying near and stabbed the Head Jamadar in the abdomen. The constable, who lately joined the force, had been lately transferred from the Northern Town to the Reserve Force and was on guard duty at the time. The Head Jamadar has been over twenty years in the police. Constable Sukraj Sukul has been placed under arrest.

SOLDIERS AND SAILORS ENTERTAINED

Hearty congratulations are due to Mrs. Cottle and her band of workers, who organised and carr ied out all the arrangements for the excellent dinner which was given at the Town Hall yesterday to the men and officers of the light cruiser Caroline, sailors and officers of the merchant service, and soldiers in Calcutta – European and Indian. The building was prettily decorated with shields on the pillars and groups of flags, while all the tables were daintily laid out with vases of roses, chrysanthemums and other flowers. In the hall on the ground floor provision was made for feeding sixteen hundred Indian soldiers belonging to the various regiments in Calcutta in purely Indian style. In the upper hall covers were laid for five hundred sailors and soldiers.

LOCAL HOUSING

The committee appointed by the Treasury to consider the financing of local housing schemes has presented an interim report the most important recommendation of which is to empower the local authorities to issue short term 5 per cent Local Bonds. The report declares that the effect on the country’s credit would be most serious if the State, which is already confronted with exceptional demands, entered the market with the purpose of financing the whole housing scheme. The report suggests that several authorities may combine to issue a housing loan, and recommends an active campaign to secure the support of investors. It is estimated that 535,000 houses would cost pound 430,000,000 sterling