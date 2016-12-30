Bogamati, where bliss rolls quietly

The pebbles lie clean and still under the crystal clear water of the roaring river that rolls peacefully on a mid-winter day.

It's near January. The bright yet soft winter sun makes silvery sparkles over the water. The stony bank where the river overflowed in summer now lies bare far and wide. The sky is blue as the day is bright but the water is winter cold. Cold, but refreshing and relaxing as you dip your tired feet into it.

The Bogamati river meaning white river, running lowly between the foothills of Indo-Bhutan border, cuts through the vast expanse of the border in Assam. It got its name from the huge deposits of white sand and stones on its bank. About 91 km drive from Guwahati city, its captivating panoramic beauty with soft hill ranges around it and peaceful environ with no settlers near it makes it an ideal blissful getaway. One can sunbath on the white river bank and enjoy the cool breeze or take a rejuvenating dip in the water.

It gets a little crowded during holiday season. People flock to the place for a day picnic and a visit to the Buddha statue that stands tall on a hill near the river. The Assam government built the statue as a symbol of world peace to attract Buddhist visitors from Bhutan and strengthen the neighbouring bond. It is a 200-step climb to the breathtaking spiritual abode overlooking the river that winds in a beautiful zig-zag along the border. On the foundation of the statue is inscribed - A sign of world peace. Sure indeed, it's peaceful up here. The golden Buddha statue is surrounded by low green groves over small pathways to peace. You are one with nature here. It's absolute bliss.

If time is at hand, don't drive back to the city yet. Explore the hamlets few km away. Mostly Bodos, Assamese and Nepalese live here. The locals are simple, peaceful, hospitable and helpful. Even if you do not know the way, you would not lose your way. Men or women, the folks here know it and are ready to show you the way.

The roads here are small and unpaved, but the drive is worth it. The betel trees stand tall between houses, and its long, dried leaves lined the road as fences, something which is unique to the place. Lush betel plantations and tea gardens between villages are a beautiful sight to behold. As you wind away from the habitats, skip the main road. Take the less traveled and shorter route. Drive through the river courses across the border to Bhutan. The drive across the shallow river onto the highway is for the more adventurous at heart and makes a thrilling trip. If you could make it to Bhutan before the sun sets, as the entry to it closes by 4.30 pm, you can spend the evening there for a breathe of crisp fresh mountain air and a quick bite of Bhutanese delicacies before you speed back to India.