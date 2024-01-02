Short weekend getaways from Bhubaneswar for a fantastic start to 2024

Known as the ‘Temple City,’ Bhubaneswar is a must-visit destination in Orissa. This city is a tribute to architectural wonders and spirituality. As a growing educational hub, you’ll be amazed by the numerous weekend getaways just a few hours’ drive from Bhubaneswar. Here, you can delve into rich history, spirituality, and architectural splendor that will transport you centuries back. Below, we highlight some weekend trips for a great start to your 2024 and beyond.

Puri

Situated just 61 km away from Bhubaneswar, Puri holds significant spiritual value, with thousands of devotees visiting the revered Jagannath Temple daily. Beyond the holy site, ensure you take a stroll on the beach, dipping your feet in the sea, and experience the vibrant evening market offering an array of shell-made items.

Konark

When in Bhubaneswar and seeking architectural marvels, don’t miss Konark, located only 70 km away. Ideal for a day trip, explore the Konark Temple and be captivated by the treasures left by ancient artisans, marveling at the architectural tapestry. Visit Chandrabhaga Beach for pristine waters and delectable seafood.

Chilika

Just 70 km from Bhubaneswar, Chilika is the place to be. As the largest coastal lagoon in India, enjoy a joy ride, with the possibility of spotting dolphins. If your weekends are about new experiences, indulge in activities like fishing and bird watching, for which Chilika is popular.

Keonjhar

Orissa isn’t just about coastal lagoons and expansive beaches. Despite the 220 km distance, the drive to Keonjhar feels short when you encounter the diverse flora and fauna of this northern part of Orissa and its neighboring Jharkhand.

Berhampur

Located approximately 172 km from Bhubaneswar, Berhampur has much to offer. Ensure a visit to Taratarini Temple, Dhabaleswar Temple, Gopalpur Beach, Tamapara, and more. Known as the Silk City, Berhampur is also famous for its silk, making it an excellent shopping destination.

In conclusion, these are the prominent weekend getaways from Bhubaneswar. Have an excellent start to the year and create lasting memories with your loved ones.

