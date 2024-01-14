Short weekend getaways from Kolkata for a fantastic start to 2024

Kolkata is a city that captivates with its beauty, cultural heritage, and, above all, the locals’ passion for culinary delights. However, as the weekend approaches, urban dwellers in Kolkata crave a break from the city’s hustle and bustle, yearning for quiet moments amidst nature and quality time with family. Whether you’re a resident or a visitor, the areas in and around the city offer a plethora of experiences. These destinations provide the perfect escape, allowing you to recharge before diving back into the chaos of urban life. Here are some short trips that promise a rejuvenating break from your daily routine.

Bishnupur

Formerly known as Mallabhum during the Malla Dynasty’s rule, Bishnupur is renowned for its terracotta temples and Baluchari sarees. Spend your weekends exploring the Jor Bangla Temple and Madan Mohan Temple, where scenes from the ‘Mahabharata’ come to life. Take a heritage walk and indulge in burnt clay decorative art and objects if you’re a collector of travel mementos.

Sundarbans

A mere 109 km from Kolkata, a weekend in Sundarbans amidst enchanting nature is the perfect remedy to recharge and prepare for the upcoming workweek. Recognized for having the densest mangrove cover, Sundarbans might even grant you a glimpse of the Royal Bengal Tiger basking in the sun if luck is on your side.

Advertisement

Digha

Finding a Bengali who hasn’t visited Digha at least once is a rare feat. Just 180 km away from Kolkata, Digha is an ideal spot for a family weekend retreat. Choose between Old Digha and New Digha, savor street-side delicacies, and relish the serenity with the sea breeze caressing your face as you gaze out at the endless horizon.

Mayapur

As one of the nine dhams of Nabadwip, Mayapur offers a spiritual and culturally rich experience, located a mere 132 km from Kolkata. Famous for the Chandrodaya Temple established by ISKCON, it also serves as a memorial to the birthplace of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

Shantiniketan

A UNESCO World Heritage site and the residence of the legendary Rabindranath Tagore, Shantiniketan is a town that breathes literature and art. Amidst lush green forests and a serene environment, be sure to visit Sonajhuri Haat for delightful artistic creations.

With numerous destinations in and around Kolkata, plan your next getaway from these options to enjoy a splendid retreat with your loved ones.