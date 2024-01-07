Sonakshi Sinha ‘blesses’ Tutankhamun’s tomb in Egypt

In a surprising revelation during her current sojourn in Egypt, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has claimed that her presence has bestowed a blessing upon the once-cursed Tomb of Tutankhamun. The actress, who is currently enjoying a holiday in the mystical land of Egypt, shared her enchanting experience on Instagram, providing a glimpse into her visit to Luxor.

Sonakshi Sinha, radiating a flawless golden glow, captivated the attention of her followers as she adorned herself in a simple white salwar kameez, with her dupatta creatively fashioned into a headgear. Alongside a series of picturesque snapshots, the actress shared snippets of her exploration, mentioning key sites such as Luxor, the Valley of the Kings, and the temple of Queen Hatsheput.

In a playful encounter captured in her comment section, fellow actress Richa Chadha issued a warning to Sonakshi, cautioning her about the infamous curse associated with the Tomb of Tutankhamun. Richa wrote, “The Tomb of Tutankhamun as a curse, beware.” Sonakshi, however, responded with a touch of humor, stating, “@therichachadha now it’s blessed after my visit.”

Advertisement

The Tomb of Tutankhamun, nestled in the Valley of the Kings, holds historical significance as the final resting place of the pharaoh from the eighteenth dynasty of ancient Egypt. Comprising four chambers, an entrance staircase, and a corridor, Tutankhamun’s tomb garnered global attention when it unearthed in 1922 by the renowned excavator Howard Carter.

Interestingly, the excavation process came after the untimely death of Carter’s patron, the Earl of Carnarvon, fueling speculation about a curse associated with the tomb. Sonakshi Sinha’s light-hearted declaration of having “blessed” the once-cursed tomb adds a touch of whimsy to the historical narrative, offering a refreshing perspective on her Egyptian escapade.

As Sonakshi continues to weave her way through the ancient wonders of Egypt, her journey takes on a unique charm, blending the allure of Bollywood glamour with the mystique of historical exploration. The actress’s lighthearted approach to the famed curse of Tutankhamun’s tomb adds a playful twist to her Egyptian adventure, leaving fans curious and entertained.