Sikkim’s villages: A journey into tranquil beauty

When thinking about the enchanting Sikkim, our minds often drift to the captivating Gangtok, the mesmerizing Tsomgo Lake, and a handful of other renowned destinations. However, nestled within this captivating state are several picturesque villages that offer not only breathtaking views of Mt. Kanchenjunga but also a chance to immerse yourself in the warm hospitality of the local villagers. Revel in the scenic mountain landscapes, witness picture-perfect sunrises and sunsets, and explore hidden trails that unveil the concealed beauty of the mountains. Here, we highlight Sikkim’s charming villages that should be on your itinerary.

Lachen

When discussing postcard-perfect Sikkim villages, omitting Lachen would be a disservice. Situated in North Sikkim, this idyllic hamlet provides the perfect detox. Although the roads may not always be in pristine condition, the slower your journey, the more you can appreciate the small waterfalls and prayer flags adorning the zigzagging roads. Embrace a digital detox as you witness the Kanchenjunga range up close.

Dzongu Valley

To witness a glimpse of heaven on earth, a visit to Dzongu Valley is a must during your Sikkim travels. With lush flora, fauna, and meandering rivers, this village in North Sikkim is home to the Lepcha community. Located approximately 81 km from Gangtok, immerse yourself in tranquility in this village. While in Dzongu Valley, be sure to explore Tholung Monastery and Lingzya Falls.

Darap Village

Situated around 131 km from Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim, and a mere 8 km from Pelling, another significant hub, Darap Village is an ideal destination for those seeking a tranquil retreat surrounded by nature. Inhabited by the Limboo community, adventurous souls can embark on short trekking trails to discover panoramic views.

Gyangchung

Nestled in South Sikkim, Gyangchung offers a day or two of immersion in nature. Inhabited by the Lepcha community, the village provides a glimpse into a simpler way of life, away from the luxurious accommodations found in the major towns of Sikkim.

Kaluk

Located in West Sikkim, Kaluk provides a clear view of Mt. Kanchenjunga. Immerse yourself in the rich history and culture of this charming village, spending a few days away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Don’t miss the opportunity to visit the Varsey Rhododendron Sanctuary.

In conclusion, Sikkim remains a mystery waiting to be unraveled over time. These villages, nestled within its folds, serve as guides on your journey to unveil the true beauty of Mother Nature.

