West Bengal board of Madrasah Education has declared the exam results for High Madrasah Examination, Alim Examination and Fazil Examination on the official website wbresults.nic.in.

Candidates trying to get the West Bengal board of Madrasah results 2017 have to visit the official website and follow the instructions to get the results.

Along with this candidates can also get the WB Madrasah results 2017 directly at http://wbresults.nic.in/madrasah/madrasah.htm

For West Bengal Madrasah results 2017 candidate may get the results here:

- For High Madrasah Examination 2017 results: http://wbresults.nic.in/madrasah/wbhm.asp

- For Alim Examination 2017 results: http://wbresults.nic.in/madrasah/wbalim.asp

- For Fazil Examination 2017 results: http://wbresults.nic.in/madrasah/wbfazil.asp

Candidates are advised to keep the important information including roll number, registration number, date of birth to check the results.