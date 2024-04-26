Dimple Yadav is the sister-in-law of goons, mafia and criminals : Widows of slain leaders in UP

After making political statements on the Pulwama terror attack, SP MP from Mainpuri Dimple Yadav drew severe flak from several women whose husbands were murdered during the Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh.

Former MLA late Krishnanand Rai’s widow, Alka Rai; Prayagraj advocate late Umesh Pal ‘s spouse Jaya Pal and late Anil Singh’s wife Sita Singh responded to Dimple’s remarks on Friday about ‘mangalsutra’ ( traditional piece of jewellery worn by married women) by launching a robust counterattack.

In a veiled attack on the BJP over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘mangalsutra’ remark, SP leader Dimple Yadav has said on Wednesday that the party should answer ”who snatched the mangalsutra of wives of soldiers killed in Pulwama”.

Advertisement

Jaya remarked that speaking on the Pulwama issue does not suit Dimple Yadav. ”Dimple Yadav is the sister-in-law of goons, mafia and criminals. Today, when all these mafias are being eliminated, they are unhappy. The mangalsutra of many sisters like me has been snatched away by mafias backed by the Samajwadi Party.”

She continued, “Where was Dimple at the time when my husband and two policemen were being showered with bullets? Many children were left orphaned. Many sisters still weep, remembering their brothers. ”Dimple cannot comprehend the pain of removing ‘mangalsutra’ and breaking bangles. Her party aims for Islamisation of the country, where ‘mangalsutra’ holds no significance),” she said.

Jaya also mentioned that on the day Dimple Yadav’s father-in-law opened fire on Ram devotees, who will give the account of the Mangalsutra of those widows? ” What will happen to the mangalsutra of those whose marriages were ruined in Kairana, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur? If Dimple steps out of Saifai, she will witness that our courageous soldiers have taken complete revenge for the Pulwama attack through surgical strike,” she pointed out.

Hitting back at Dimple Yadav on her comment regarding ‘mangalsutra’, former MLA late Krishnanand Rai’s wife Alka Rai, remarked: ”Seven people were killed at the time of my husband’s murder, including block chief and policemen. Where was Dimpleji at that time? Why didn’t she go even once to wipe the tears of widows and orphans? We kept running from pillar to post, seeking justice, but the SP government did not budge at all. During that period, figures such as Lal Krishna Advani and Rajnath Singh were staging protests, yet no SP leader extended a hand to alleviate our suffering,” she said.

Echoing her sentiments, late Anil Singh’s widow advised Dimple Yadav to refrain from commenting on Pulwama, an issue efficiently handled by the Indian government under the leadership of PM Modi.

Sita Singh stated: ”Mukhtar Ansari got my husband and brother-in-law murdered. There are numerous women like myself who, after their husbands fell victim to the mafia, raised small children single-handedly. We didn’t get any justice until Yogiji (Adityanath) came. Now in Yogiji’s tenure, mafias are being wiped out one by one.”

Samajwadi Party leader Dimple was referring to Modi’s allegations at an election rally that if the Congress came to power, it would redistribute the wealth of people to Muslims and cited former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s statement that the minority community had the first claim on the country’s resources.

”They won’t even spare your ‘mangalsutra’, ” Modi had said.