Sheila Dikshit clarifies on 'immature' Rahul remark

Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit taking an U-turn on her earlier remark on party Vice President Rahul Gandhi has clarified that he has "the sensitivity of a mature leader".



Party veteran Dikshit in a newspaper interview on Thursday said Gandhi was "still not mature, his age does not allow him to be mature".



Her comments were quickly lapped on by Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah, who ridiculed Gandhi saying "immature Rahul should be kept at home" instead of being sent to Uttar Pradesh.



With "Don't twist my words" hashtag, Dikshit on Friday took to twitter to clarify her comment.



"Rahul has the sensitivity and concern of a mature leader. His words are those of a young, courageous and restless man," Dikshit said.