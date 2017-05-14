PM Modi to unveil roadmap for Narmada river revival tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a roadmap for the conservation of Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.



The event at Amarkantak in Anooppur district, where the river originates, will be held at the conclusion of `Namami Devi Narmade Sewa Yatra'. The Narmada river conservation campaign was launched in December last year.



"The prime minister will release the roadmap for the conservation of Narmada, the lifeline of Madhya Pradesh, at Amarkantak," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said today.



"The roadmap has been prepared after a wide-ranging consultation with various stakeholders, including environmentalists, river conservation experts and people directly associated with Narmada," he said.



The Namami Devi Narmade Sewa Yatra, which was started on December 11, 2016 from Amarkantak, will conclude tomorrow after covering a distance of 3,344 km and passing through over 1,100 villages/towns.



A number of prominent personalties, including Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, BJP president Amit Shah, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Uma Bharti and Anil Madhav Dave, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and well-known water conservationist Rajendra Singh, among others, had taken part in the yatra during different phases.



Modi will arrive at Amarkantak, around 450km from here, in the afternoon. He will also take part in 'Narmada Pujan' and address a gathering, an official associated with the yatra said.



Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the prime minister's visit, he said.



Narmada flows over a length of 1,312 km before draining through the Gulf of Khambhat into the Arabian Sea.



Narmada, also known as Rewa, is one of only three major rivers in the country that flows from east to west. The other two are Tapti and Mahi.