Parrikar gets EC notice over bribery remarks

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday issued show cause notice to Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar for asking people to take bribes from other political parties but vote for BJP on polling day.

On January 29, while addressing the residents of a slum in Chimbel, near Panaji, Parrikar told the people that it was okay to accept Rs.500 from candidates to attend rallies, but they should cast votes for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) only.

"...I understand if someone organises a rally and you take Rs 500 for moving around with (the candidate), that is not a problem. But when you vote, choose the lotus (BJP's poll symbol). This you must remember," Parrikar had said.

Election Commission had on January 29, directed the state poll officials to file an FIR against Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal for making a similar statement.

Kejriwal, in his public speeches in Goa last month, had asked people to accept money give by rival parties, but vote for the Aam Aadmi Party.

