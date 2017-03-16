'Government hospitals to help victims of Delhi gas leak incident'

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Saturday said that the government hospitals have been instructed to be ready to help all students who were victims of Delhi gas leak incident on Saturday morning.

"Government hospitals have been instructed to be ready to help all victims of Delhi gas leak incident," the Union minister said.

"My prayers are with the children and their families at this time," he added.

"Around 200 children have been admitted to four hospitals for treatment, no one is serious. Situation normal now," South East DCP Romil Baniya was quoted as saying by a news agency.

According to reports, around 200 students of the Rani Jhansi Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya were admitted to hospital after gas leakage from a container in Delhi's Tughlakabad area.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning as gas leaked from a tanker parked near the school.

"Some students complained of irritation in eyes and throat due to gas leak; 50-60 students hospitalised," Vice Principal of the school was quoted as saying by a news agency.

