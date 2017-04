A CBI court here on Tuesday sentenced underworld don Rajendra Sadashiv Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan to seven years in jail for holding a fake passport.



It is the first case in which Rajan, who is facing nearly 85 cases, was found guilty.



Besides Chhota Rajan, others convicted by Central Bureau of Investigation Special Judge Virender Kumar Goyal are former passport officials Jayashree Dattatray Rahate, Deepak Natvarlal Shah and Lalitha Lakshmanan.