Will Ferrell is a god to me: Jason Momoa

Will Ferrell and Jason Momoa are teaming up for a new comedy film and the Game of Thrones star is super excited to collaborate with the popular actor- comedian.

Momoa, 37, took to Instagram to share the news of the film by writing working with Ferrell has always been on his wishlist and that the Elf star is a god to him.

“When u wake up Read this throw on some ice cube and start blasting 'It was a good day'. running around the house like home alone Living the dream WILL FERRELL is a god to me. I'm so happy. ccoommeeddyy,” he wrote.

In the currently-unnamed comedy, Ferrell plays a washed- up TV star. He reunites with the actor (Momoa) who played his son on a TV show, and has since become a huge star.