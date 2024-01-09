Lisa Bonet initiates divorce from Jason Momoa

In a recent turn of events, actress Lisa Bonet has officially initiated divorce proceedings against her estranged husband, Jason Momoa, marking the formal end of their marriage, which began on October 7, 2017. The decision comes two years after the couple made a joint announcement in January 2022 regarding their separation.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Bonet, 56, has filed for the dissolution of their marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the primary reason for the split. The listed date of separation aligns with the day they tied the knot, marking October 7, 2020, as the turning point in their relationship. The couple shares two children, a 16-year-old daughter named Lola and a 15-year-old son named Nakoa-Wolf. Additionally, Bonet is a mother to actress Zoë Kravitz from her previous marriage to Lenny Kravitz.

In the divorce filing, Bonet has requested joint custody of their children and has opted not to seek spousal support from either party. This legal move reflects the couple’s commitment to ensuring an amicable co-parenting arrangement despite the end of their marital relationship.

The decision to part ways was initially disclosed by Bonet and Momoa in a thoughtful joint statement released two years ago. At that time, the couple acknowledged the transformative nature of the era and the impact it had on their family. They emphasized that their decision to share the news was not for publicity but rather to navigate their lives with dignity and honesty.

In their previous statement, Bonet and Momoa expressed the evolving nature of their love and their commitment to supporting each other’s individual growth. They highlighted the importance of freeing themselves to become the individuals they wanted to be.

Their parting message resonated with a sense of spirituality, mentioning the unfolding revolution in their lives and their devotion to guiding their children through the possibilities of life. As they embark on separate paths, the couple concluded their statement with a poignant wish: “May Love Prevail.” This sentiment reflects their hope for a future filled with love, respect, and continued commitment to their roles as co-parents despite the conclusion of their marital journey.