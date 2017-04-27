Honesty rules

Every day we get to face a situation where we have to decide whether we should speak the truth or embrace a lie. We have to be wise in making that decision. If we lie then it will solve the problem of a few minutes and in turn it would arise as a problem that will poke us all along our life. But if we speak the truth, though it will make us go through tough situations but won’t appear as a lifelong stumbling block. So we should always speak the truth.

Speaking the truth is a cardinal tenet of all great religions and creeds. According to the fables illustrated in Holy and sacred books, liars are threatened with damnation and the tortures of Hell. Old Sanskrit scriptures command man to speak the truth but not bitter truth. Many are with the opinion that only saints can afford the pursuit of truth.

The ordinary man of the world cannot survive if he sticks to the truth in all circumstances. Contradictory views on whether one should speak the truth have always baffled the minds of the people throughout the world. The problem is compounded by the fact that telling a lie is not easier than speaking a truth. How many people can tell a lie without inculcating suspicion within the mind of the listener or can concoct a set of lies to prevent the exposure of a single lie?

Though lies often extricate us from difficult situations but they are bound to land us in hot soup sometime or the other. It is much easier to remain consistent when one is speaking the truth than when one is lying. It keeps our conscience clear and boosts our confidence.

But when we are telling a lie our conscience gets burdened and it is we who get deceived. The politicians always make tall claims and go about lying. The ruling party always exaggerate their accomplishments and spread canards about the party which is not in power. We, the common people are short in memory which results that we are taken in by the cunning rulers easily. However it does not take long for the people to get enlightened about the falseness of the claims and when their lies are exposed they get voted out at the subsequent elections.

One must never forget the story of a boy who used to cry ‘wolf’ to attract the villagers but in the process lost his credibility and eventually got himself into trouble when actually a wolf came and attacked him with not a single villager coming and helping him out. Being truthful helps us to move forward in life but dishonesty holds us back.

Now it is up to us whether we should speak the truth or tell a lie.

Coordinator, Class X, Patha Bhavan High School.