PM blames slave mindset for neglect of Sanskrit language

In veiled attack on the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that that those with slave mindset trying to run down Indian traditions have failed in the last 1,000 years and would not succeed in the future too.

In this context, he said those, who have not yet come out of the slave mentality, remained averse to the promotion of the Sanskrit language after India attained independence. Such people are still opposed to Sanskrit, which is the language of India since ancient times.

The PM was speaking at a function after releasing three books written by Jagad Guru Rambhadracharya of the Tulsi Peeth at Chitrakoot in the Satna district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday afternoon.

Paying homage to the revered seer, PM Modi said Jagad Guru Rambhadracharya has been very vocal for social and national causes and played an important role in fulfilling the dreams of the people to have a Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He recalled that his government felicitated Swamiji with the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

Continuing his veiled attack on the Opposition, Mr. Modi said such people celebrate if some manuscript of a lost language, which is not spoken anymore, is found anywhere. He alleged that the same people have no respect for Sanskrit, which has been in prevalence for the past thousands of years. “These people look down upon Sanskrit and consider its knowledge as a sign of backwardness,” the added.

He said in the past 1000 years when India was a slave, there were repeated attempts to completely demolish Indian traditions and values, including the Sanskrit language.

“People of this mentality have been losing for the past 1000 years, and they would never succeed in the future either,” the PM averred.

Nevertheless he noted that the popularity of Sanskrit was spreading across the globe. Even the ambassador of Lithuania has learnt Sanskrit to understand India better. The union government has made concerted efforts for the spread and popularity of Sanskrit in the past nine years.