Kriti Sanon shares sweet memory with Ashwiny

Kriti Sanon revealed something special that she treasures with Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. Throwing up a sweet delight for her fans, the actress shared a sweet sneak-peek from behind the sets of her new film Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Kriti posted an image on social media where she is sitting on Ashwiny's lap while the cameras were not rolling. The picture clearly reflect the comfort level between the two actors.

“My favourite seat in between shots! Full pampering and "laad" for Bitti by her adorable director !! These little moments make the film making journey special!! Love you @ashwinyiyertiwari #bareillykibarfi," Kriti captioned the pics..

The picture gives a glimpse of the love and pampering Aswhiny showers upon the young actress, and it is visible in the trailer of the film too.

Bareilly Ki Barfi stars Kriti alongside Aysuhmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao in a quirky love triangle.

The film is directed by Ashwiny Iyer and Nitesh Tiwari who are teaming up for the second time after Nil Battey Sannata. The film is scheduled to release on 18th August 2017.