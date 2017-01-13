Police keep strict vigil to prevent conduct of Jallikattu

A large posse of police personnel was deployed here as hundreds of youths from different parts of the state started thronging the village after news spread that Jallikattu would be conducted defying the Supreme Court ban.



A large number of security personnel, including from armed reserve and special battalions from other districts, have been deployed in the village, which is famous for the bull taming sport, to prevent attempts to conduct the event, police said.



Tension prevailed in the area as people gathered in large numbers after news spread that Jallikattu would be conducted at venues where the event was held previously.



Police said they were maintaining a strict vigil and would not allow bulls to be released into the crowd.



Check posts and barricades have been set up enroute to Alanganallur village in Madurai district and all the exit and entry points were sealed to check bringing of bulls from other areas for holding of Jallikattu.



Local people hoisted black flags in many places protesting the ban on the sport.



Police said they would talk to people who planned to conduct Jalliakktu and warn them against holding it.



They said they were also focusing on preventing outsiders entering the village and strengthening the forces in the border areas.



The supporters of Jallikattu along with major political parties in the state have been demanding an ordinance for conducting the sport after the Supreme Court imposed a ban on it.