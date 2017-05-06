Over 50 landmines recovered in Jharkhand

Several landmines were recovered in a joint operation of the state police and the CRPF in Jharkhand's Lohardagga district, two days after massive arms and ammunition was ere recovered from the same place.

At least 53 landmines each weighing 500 gm and one container bomb weighing 10 kg were recovered, a police officer said.

Police also seized 20 bundle codex wire, 50 kg powder used for making bomb and other materials. The landmines were recovered from Husru jungle of Lohardagga district.

On Thursday, 13 rifles including AK-47, Insas, Machine gun and 5300 live cartridges were seized in the joint operation from the same district.

The recovery are said to be on the input provided by the Maoist zonal commander Nakul Yadav who surrendered two days ago before police.