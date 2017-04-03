Muslims in Howrah hamlet busy making hair for Maa Durga

Like every year, the residents of a Muslim-dominated village in Howrah district are working round-the-clock to make hair for Goddess Durga in time for the approaching festival.

The 50-60 Muslim families at Parbatipur, a small village 40 km off Howrah city under Domjur police station, are engaged in the business for a long time.

The village came under the spotlight recently after three persons made a documentary 'Hairloom' on the families and posted it on YouTube.

The residents prepare the hair from jute bales and paint the strands in black colour to make it look like human hair.

The hair will be supplied to clay modeller hubs in the city and in different parts of the state including Kumartuli, Anisur Rahman, one of the village elders, said.

At a conservative estimate the hair from Parbatipur will be used for decorating 30,000 idols, the people involved in the trade said.

Shakil, a young man engaged in the profession, said, “We are devout Muslims. We observe Roza during the month of Ramzan. But our religion cannot come in the way of preparing the hair of Maa Durga and Kali.”

The village is already frequented by agents from clay modeller hubs for the supply of hair, which is mostly used for 'sabeki' protima, with two months to go for the pujas.