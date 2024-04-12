Two killed, 10 injured in road mishap at Uluberia

Two persons were killed and 10 others injured in a road accident in Uluberia in Howrah district on Thursday when they were coming back home after cremating a woman at a nearby crematorium.

The injured were taken to the Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Government Medical College & Hospital.

The incident took place at Fakirpara along the national highway-16 in the Uluberia station area early this morning.

According to local residents and police, one vehicle carrying several persons was coming back after cremating a woman at Bauria. The vehicle dashed a light post on the highway. Another speeding vehicle, bound for Digha, hit the first one from behind. Two persons, who along with several others were coming back from the burning ghat, fell on the road from their vehicle and died on the spot.

Besides the two deceased, around 10 other passengers of both the vehicles sustained severe and moderate injuries during the accident. Both the vehicles were badly damaged, locals said.

Police said that the two deceased, Prashanta Pathak and Bulan Dhara, were residents of Bagnan. The vehicles were seized by the police and the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

There was a traffic jam on the highway following the accident for a couple of hours.