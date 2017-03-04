Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta allegedon Monday that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's advice to AAP legislators to vote according to their "conscience" came in the wake of the "large scale" cross-voting that took place today.

"It is extremely surprising because the Opposition candidate Meira Kumar had met the CM only yesterday and he had assured her full support of his MLAs. But the stand taken today is contradictory to what he espoused for weeks together till today morning," Gupta said.

He said it is an indication of the coming "upheaval" in AAP politics and added that the party MLAs were deeply anguished with the stand taken by its top leadership. "The party had always stood against Congress since coming to power. But the Presidential election brought the party in line with the Congress and UPA. A number of MLAs had already threatened to vote against the UPA candidate. Seeing the cross-voting, Kejriwal thought it better to give freedom to his MLAs," said Gupta.

The BJP leader said Kejriwal himself was "deeply annoyed" with the Congress and UPA leadership because they were never invited him to meetings to discuss the election. "UPA went to the extent of not nominating any polling agent for Meira Kumar in Delhi Vidhan Sabha. The party was not given any importance during the entire campaign period," added Gupta.