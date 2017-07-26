HC fines Arvind Kejriwal for 'foul' word against Arun Jaitley

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday imposed on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a cost of Rs.10,000 for his failure to file his response with regard to a fresh Rs.10 crore defamation suite filed by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on the use of an objectionable word by Kejriwal’s counsel.

While granting him two more weeks to file his response, the Chief Minister was directed by joint registrar Pankaj Gupta to deposit the cost amount.

On 23 May the High Court had sought Kejriwal’s response on why defamation proceedings should not be initiated against him.

However, it was submitted in the court by Kejriwal’s counsel Rishikesh Kumar that they needed more time to file their response which was opposed by advocate Manik Dogra, counsel for the Union minister.

The Union minister filed the second defamation suit after the Delhi Chief Minister’s then lawyer Ram Jethmalani allegedly “abused” him in an open court during proceedings in defamation suit filed against Kejriwal and five other Aam Aadmi Party leaders.

Jethmalani had allegedly used a term which was found objectionable by Jaitley during his cross-examination on 17 May before the joint registrar in the High Court.

Another High Court judge had termed these as “scandalous” a day after the remarks allegedly made by Jethmalani against Jaitley before the joint registrar.