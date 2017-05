Five persons have died of chickenpox while 13 others are undergoing treatment here, a senior government health official said on Wednesday.



Five person have died in the last three days. They were admitted to the tea garden hospital while others are receiving treatment at their homes, Joint Director Health and Family Welfare Amrit Saikia said.



"A team of doctors and health care officials from National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) have rushed to the spot for their treatment," NRHM sources said.