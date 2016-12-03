Digital transaction is policy of the country: Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday said that digital banking and cashless transaction in the Union Territory were in keeping with the policy of the country.



"Digital banking and cashless transaction are policies of the country. You all know the reason for digital transaction and I do not want to go into the purpose and reason for this," she said at a seminar on 'digital transactions' for the police personnel and their families at the police residential quarters here.



"Officials of State Bank of India (Puducherry) have been associated with the government's initiatives to ensure that the police and their family members were introduced to various modes of digital transactions," she said.



The bank officers would first introduce them to the highlights of digital transaction and modes available either through mobile phones or other electronic modes, she added.



Pointing out that the Police quarters would have a Residents Welfare Association, which would formally come into being on New Year's day (January 1), Bedi said, "I will come and inaugurate the Association and there would be joint programmes by the Police Training School and the upcoming Association on January 1."



Earlier, she inaugurated a Yoga centre on the premises of the Police Training school premises and initiated the police personnel to meditation and other yoga activities.



Director General of Police S K Gautam who spoke on the occasion said, the Police department had forwarded a proposal to the Centre, seeking to upgrade the police training school here into a college.



He further appealed to the rank and file in the police force to use ATM cards or debit cards for transactions in keeping with the policy of cashless transactions of the Central government.



On December 20, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had come down hard against the Centre's directives to the territorial government regarding digital banking stating that there would be practical difficulties for the public to immediately change from the existing system.