No holiday on birth, death anniversary: Delhi govt

  • PTI

    PTI | New Delhi

    April 28, 2017 | 06:19 PM
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo: Facebook)

Taking a cue from Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi government has decided to cancel public holidays marking the birth or death anniversary of eminent personalities, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

"The Delhi government will cancel holidays on birth or death anniversary of eminent personalities. I have issued instruction to the chief secretary in this regard," he tweeted.

Sisodia lauded the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for cancelling 15 public holidays on birth or death anniversary of eminent personalities.

"The Uttar Pradesh government has taken a good initiative in this matter. We should always be ready to learn from other states," he said.

The UP Cabinet had on April 25 decided to cancel 15 public holidays in educational institutions.

"Instead, students in schools and colleges would now be taught about the great personalities on these days," it had said.

