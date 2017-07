The CBI has arrested a Member Secretary of the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee on charges of accepting bribe, an official said on Tuesday.



Birendra Choudhary was arrested on Monday for demanding and taking Rs.1 lakh for not taking any adverse action against a person, the official said.



He is to be produced before a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Chandigarh on Tuesday. The agency on Tuesdayalso searched his premises.