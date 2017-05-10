Assam CM advocates for qualitative development of education in state

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday advocated for synergistic approach among the government, education department, teachers and guardians to bring about qualitative development of education in the state.

"The symbiotic effort of the teachers, guardians, government and education department should create an ideal environment for all round development of students", Sonowal said at an Orientation Workshop for teachers of primary and secondary school at Kamalabari in Majuli.

Knowledge is power which can be attained through education and the teaching fraternity should take the responsibility to impart quality and value-based education to help the students to reach the zenith of success.

He urged the teachers to shoulder the responsibility of transforming Majuli into an important centre of education.

Emphasising that teachers play a vital role in nation.

He called upon teachers of Majuli in particular and state in general to concentrate more on helping students to become conscientious citizens of the country.

The workshop was organised by Sarba Shiksha Abhiyan and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan.