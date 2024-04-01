Assam: CM launches LS poll campaign from river island Majuli

As Assam gears up for the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commenced his campaign from the river island of Majuli in Upper Assam on Monday.

Majuli holds significant political importance in Assam, having been represented by former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Sonowal is now contesting from Dibrugarh parliamentary constituency.

Sarma initiated the campaign, named Vijay Sankalp Yatra, with a cycle rally that saw enthusiastic participation from BJP workers. Over the next 15 days, Sarma aims to cover approximately 40 assembly segments in Upper Assam.

Sarma’s inclusion in the BJP’s list of 27 campaigners, released recently by the central leadership, underscores his pivotal role in the upcoming elections.

Majuli falls within the Jorhat parliamentary constituency, where Congress’s Deputy Leader, Gaurav Gogoi, is contesting against the incumbent MP, Tapan Gogoi.

This contest has drawn statewide attention, particularly because it marks Gaurav Gogoi’s first bid for the Jorhat seat. Previously, he represented the Kaliabor seat, which has been renamed Kaziranga following delimitation.

Assam will vote in three phases, with Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, and Kaziranga going to polls in the first phase on April 19th.