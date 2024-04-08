We will secure at least 23 out of 25 seats from North Eastern region: Sonowal

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal is set to contest from the prestigious Dibrugarh constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. A member of the BJP’s top decision-making central parliamentary body, Sonowal is stepping into the fray, replacing the sitting BJP MP, Rameshwar Teli, in the constituency.

This electoral battle places Sonowal against Lurinjyoti Gogoi, a relative newcomer in the political arena but a prominent figure in leading the anti-CAA movement in Assam. The clash between these two figures adds significant intrigue to the contest.

In an exclusive interview with The Statesman’s Abhijit Deb, Sonowal elaborates on his campaign strategy, aiming to secure victory in this closely watched race.

Advertisement

Q. The Dibrugarh constituency holds significant prestige within Assam, and you have replaced incumbent BJP MP Rameswar Teli. What prompted this change?

A. We all are diligent workers of the BJP. Dibrugarh has made a lot of progress in the last 10 years under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Rameswar Teli ji has contributed immensely for the welfare of people and development of Dibrugarh, which has set the foundation to realise the vision of ‘Viksit Dibrugarh’ for ‘Viksit Assam’ as we move ahead to realise the vision of Narendra Modi ji’s ‘Viksit Bharat.’

Under the leadership of Modi ji, we are confident that people will give BJP a historic mandate to continue our journey, for both Teli ji and me as workers of the party, to contribute meaningfully to the cause of welfare and development of Dibrugarh, Assam and India.

Q. How confident are you in securing victory in the upcoming election for Dibrugarh constituency?

A. The people of Dibrugarh constituency have immense faith in the good governance delivered by the Narendra Modi government. Since 2014, we have seen a decade of socially inclusive development, which has improved the quality of life across all sections of the society.

Under Modi ji, Dibrugarh finally saw the coming alive of Bogibeel bridge – India’s longest rail-road bridge – after years of apathy under Congress governments. Last year, Ganga Vilas traversed between Varanasi and Dibrugarh – the longest river cruise of the world – has unlocked the huge potential of river tourism for Assam and India.

Dibrugarh is poised to reclaim its old glory and act as a multiplier of growth for this region. People have immense faith in the good governance delivered by the Modi government and this momentum of growth will continue.

Q. You’re facing off against Lurinjyoti Gogoi, a political figure associated with the CAA movement in Assam. With the CAA being notified, will it impact the elections in Upper Assam?

A. The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) does not pose any threat to Indian citizens, nor does it adversely affect the indigenous communities in the Northeast region. It is not a factor of concern any more as indigenous people understood clearly that it is not going to compromise their rights as sons of the soil.

Despite attempts by the opposition to create a false narrative around the CAA, the people understand that this law will not disrupt their way of life. The BJP government has also been diligent in safeguarding the interests of indigenous communities, granting them land rights that were previously denied during decades of Congress rule.

Today, those opposing voices of CAA has joined hands with this Congress that allowed illegal immigration for decades. Their motive in their critique of CAA stands exposed. With legal assurances of land ownership for indigenous people, the primary argument against the CAA loses its validity.

Q. What’s your projection for the number of seats BJP will win in Assam?

A. Given the track record of the Modi Government in implementing welfare schemes for the benefit of the people, it is evident that people trust in ‘Modi Ki Guarantee.’ In the last decade under Narendra Modi ji, the Northeast has come out of years of apathy and neglect of six decades by successive Congress governments. With more than 60 visits to the region – a record for any PM ever to visit the region, Narendra Modi ji has carved a special place in the hearts of the people.

Modiji’s commitment to transform the Northeast to become the growth engine of India’s economic development has convinced that the growth and development achieved by the region under his Prime Ministership shall continue unabated. With the support for BJP led NDA at the pinnacle, we are confident that we will secure at least 23 out of 25 seats from the North Eastern region.