Aruncahal CM Khandu suspended, Takam Pario likely to be new CM

Takam Pario is likely to be new Arunchal chief minister as the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) on Thursday suspended its incumbent Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

“Takam Pario, PHED minister, is likely to be the next #ArunachalPradesh CM” PPA President Kahfa Bengia tweeted.

Khandu along with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and five MLAs were suspended from primary membership by PPA for anti-party activities, according to media reports.

The move came after continuous protests within PPA against Khandu’s leadership.

Khandu has not been able to take the party into confidence, sources said.

Khandu became the chief minister on July 16 replacing Nabam Tuki.