SSC constable GD recruitment 2015 results out at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday declared the results of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles conducted on October 10, 2015 in two merit lists- male and female.

A total of 57014 have been selected by the commission with 51,678 male and 5,336 female candidates, details of which are given on its official website – ssc.nic.in.

The merit lists have been prepared as per All India vacancies/State wise vacancies (with further reservation for candidates of Border Districts/Naxal or Militancy affected districts within the State). Data sent by the CRPF have been taken for preparing the merit list, category, gender, Medical result and State/Border and Naxal/Militancy codes of the candidates.

The commission also held a re-examination for candidates who qualified in PET/PST on November 22, 2015.

Here’s how to check the result

Go to SSC official website- ssc.nic.in > Click on “Constables(GD) in CAPFS,NIA&SSF And Rifleman(Gd) In Assam Rifles Exam,2015-List Of Female And Male Candidates Included In Merit List” > A new list of examination name and year will appear > Click on ‘click here’ under Result > Roll number wise list of candidates will open> save the results.